GLOBAL MARKETS-Telcos, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 16 Benchmark yields on tax-free U.S. municipal bonds edged lower on Friday to all-time lows after a week during which investors concerned about the outlook for tax hikes and nervous about the stock market piled into the debt.
The 30-year yield fell to a record low for a seventh consecutive session, dropping one basis point from Thursday's low to end at 2.54 percent on Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale.
The 10-year yield dropped one basis point, to a record low 1.50 percent.
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 There are no heightened concerns among euro zone finance ministers over Greece, despite a lack of agreement on closing a review of reforms agreed under the country's latest bailout, Italy's finance ministers Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.
STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 Sweden's central bank is in no hurry to tighten monetary policy after January's figures showed the pace of inflation slowing, central bank Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Monday.