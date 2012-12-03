Nikkei edges down, Toshiba slumps as investors brace for earnings report
* Japan stocks expected to take cues from dollar-yen after Yellen - analyst
Dec 3 A clutch of ongoing fiscal problems, including rocky revenues and underfunded pensions, will likely bring a large number of credit rating downgrades for U.S. local governments next year, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.
"An uneven revenue recovery, reduced spending flexibility, labor and pension pressures, and questionable willingness to pay, will likely result in a continued above-average rate of local government downgrades in 2013," the agency said in an outlook for the year.
Most local governments rely on property taxes for revenues and, with the housing market remaining weak, many are still struggling. Fitch said it expects downgrades in the "one-to-two-notch range," but severe downgrades are possible.
* Japan stocks expected to take cues from dollar-yen after Yellen - analyst
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 President Donald Trump swore in former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, putting him to work on tax reform, financial de-regulation and economic diplomacy efforts.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.