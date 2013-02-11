BRIEF-Cott announces intention to offer $650 mln of senior notes
* Cott announces intention to offer $650 million of senior notes
DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 6.857 Bln 5.731 Bln 02/11/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 3.782 Bln 2.592 Bln 02/11/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 3.074 Bln 3.139 Bln 02/11/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.02 4.02 02/08/13 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1121.93 1121.77 02/08/13 CRB Index 301.06 300.95 02/08/13 Weekly Indicators LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 3.68 3.67 02/07/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 3.44 3.43 02/07/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 4.29 4.29 02/07/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.09 0.10 02/06/13
SAO PAULO, March 6 The Mexican peso weakened slightly on Monday even after the central bank intervened to support the ailing currency. The central bank sold $1 billion worth of a new peso hedge instrument similar to non-deliverable forwards. Total demand for the new instruments was $2.075 billion, the bank said. It had announced last month that it would sell up to $20 billion in currency hedges to shore up the peso, which has been battered by U.S. President Donald Trump'
* Zloty, forint ease, near psychological levels * Hungary central banker responsibility cuts cause worry * Poland's PKO earnings rise by less than expected (Adds further fall of Polish bank stocks) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's forint eased on Monday after the central bank cut more of Deputy Governor Marton Nagy's responsibilities, while Poland's zloty retreated further against the euro. Regional equities were also mostly negative even though th