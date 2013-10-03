BRIEF-CMS Energy files for potential mixed shelf
* Cms Energy Corp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lqVeuk) Further company coverage:
DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 6.879 Bln 7.571 Bln 10/03/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 1.094 Bln 1.326 Bln 10/03/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 5.785 Bln 6.245 Bln 10/03/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 5.12 5.12 10/02/13 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1067.55 1066.98 10/02/13 CRB Index 286.44 284.02 10/02/13 Weekly Indicators LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.53 4.66 09/26/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.26 4.39 09/26/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.17 5.24 09/26/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.07 0.07 09/25/13 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.
LONDON, March 1 Prime Minister Theresa May wants to see legislation giving her the right to trigger talks for Britain to leave the European Union approved by parliament's upper house without any changes, her spokesman said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 1 The world's largest hedge fund manager, Bridgewater Associates, is once again changing its leadership structure, according to a note posted on LinkedIn Wednesday.