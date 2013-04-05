BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 12.281 Bln 7.326 Bln 04/05/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 2.408 Bln 2.209 Bln 04/05/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 9.873 Bln 5.116 Bln 04/05/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.11 4.13 04/04/13 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1121.43 1119.63 04/04/13 CRB Index 288.47 289.77 04/04/13 Weekly Indicators LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 3.96 3.99 04/04/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 3.73 3.76 04/04/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 4.33 4.35 04/04/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.12 0.12 03/27/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
OSLO, March 10 Norwegian consumer prices fell to four-year lows in February, Statistics Norway said, putting pressure on the central bank to maintain an easing bias on interest rates and plunging the crown currency to a four-month low against the euro.