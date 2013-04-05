DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 12.281 Bln 7.326 Bln 04/05/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 2.408 Bln 2.209 Bln 04/05/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 9.873 Bln 5.116 Bln 04/05/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.11 4.13 04/04/13 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1121.43 1119.63 04/04/13 CRB Index 288.47 289.77 04/04/13 Weekly Indicators LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 3.96 3.99 04/04/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 3.73 3.76 04/04/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 4.33 4.35 04/04/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.12 0.12 03/27/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.