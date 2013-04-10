DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 12.540 Bln 13.844 Bln 04/10/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Visible 1.821 Bln 2.721 Bln 04/10/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible 10.720 Bln 11.123 Bln 04/10/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.07 % 4.07 % 04/09/13 Lipper General Muni Index 1126.06 1126.19 04/09/13 CRB Index 290.99 289.18 04/09/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 3.96 % 3.99 % 04/04/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 3.73 % 3.76 % 04/04/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 4.33 % 4.35 % 04/04/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.11 % 0.12 % 04/03/13 --------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.