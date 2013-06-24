BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 13.580 Bln 13.943 Bln 06/24/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 2.713 Bln 2.469 Bln 06/24/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 10.867 11.474 Bln 06/24/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.96 4.72 06/21/13 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1070.00 1084.01 06/21/13 CRB Index 278.08 279.57 06/21/13 Weekly Indicators LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.37 4.16 06/20/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.13 3.93 06/20/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 4.81 4.62 06/20/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.07 0.08 06/19/13
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes