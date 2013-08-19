Under pressure, Fillon says his plan is only hope for French recovery
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 6.981 Bln 6.683 Bln 08/19/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 1.069 Bln 0.945 Bln 08/19/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 5.912 Bln 5.738 Bln 08/19/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 5.24 5.20 08/16/13 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1049.03 1050.44 08/16/13 CRB Index 292.49 292.45 08/16/13 Weekly Indicators LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.80 4.73 08/15/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.57 4.49 08/15/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.18 5.05 08/15/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.06 0.05 08/14/13 --------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
FRANKFURT, March 4 American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE.