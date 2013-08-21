BRIEF-Genenews announces settlement agreement with HDL Liquidating Trust
DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 6.914 Bln 7.754 Bln 08/21/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 0.783 Bln 1.066 Bln 08/21/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 6.131 Bln 6.688 Bln 08/21/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 5.26 5.25 08/20/13 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1045.16 1048.45 08/20/13 CRB Index 290.34 293.07 08/20/13 Weekly Indicators LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.80 4.73 08/15/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.57 4.49 08/15/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.18 5.05 08/15/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.06 0.05 08/14/13 --------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.
(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3508, or 74.03 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since Dec. 29 at C$1.3535 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * Spreads vs U.S. yields at or near widest since Jan. 2016 By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 9 The Canadian dollar fell to a fresh two-month low against the greenback on Thursday as oil prices slumped to levels not seen since an OPEC-led pact to curb prod
March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.