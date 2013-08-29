BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Aug 28 DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 5.973 Bln 6.487 Bln 08/29/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Visible 1.063 Bln 1.115 Bln 08/29/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible 4.909 Bln 5.372 Bln 08/29/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 5.29 % 5.26 % 08/28/13 Lipper General Muni Index 1042.66 1044.15 08/28/13 CRB Index 295.69 294.71 08/28/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.91 % 4.80 % 08/22/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.67 % 4.57 % 08/22/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.29 % 5.18 % 08/22/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.06 % 0.06 % 08/21/13 --------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates