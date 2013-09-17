MOVES-Credit Suisse, ESM, Perella Weinberg, Brit Ltd
March 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 6.467 Bln 6.188 Bln 09/17/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 1.914 Bln 1.632 Bln 09/17/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 4.553 Bln 4.557 Bln 09/17/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 5.24 5.22 09/16/13 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1052.55 1047.58 09/16/13 CRB Index 289.46 291.02 09/16/13 Weekly Indicators LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.93 5.03 09/12/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.67 4.75 09/12/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.31 5.35 09/12/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.06 0.05 09/11/13 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.
March 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (Adds roles for speaking to parliament in paragraph 9)
NEW YORK, March 1 BlackRock's iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury bond exchange traded fund was poised on Wednesday for its biggest single-day loss prompted by a bond market selloff spurred by growing expectations of an earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike.