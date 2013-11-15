Superlong JGBs firm as 30-year auction awaited
TOKYO, March 6 Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged down slightly on Monday, though the superlong zone firmed as investors awaited an auction of 30-year JGBs.
Nov 15 DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 10.141 Bln 6.831 Bln 11/15/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Visible 1.755 Bln 1.755 Bln 11/15/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible 8.386 Bln 5.076 Bln 11/15/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 5.09 % 5.12 % 11/14/13 Lipper General Muni Index 1071.01 1069.42 11/14/13 CRB Index .CRB 273.84 273.49 11/14/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.64 % 4.56 % 11/14/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.35 % 4.27 % 11/14/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.23 % 5.18 % 11/14/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.06 % 0.08 % 11/06/13
TOKYO, March 6 Japanese shares fell on Monday in thin trade as the yen firmed and as global geopolitical tensions rose after North Korea fired four missiles, three of which landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
* announces the price per offer share of 11 Euros in relation to, its planned initial public offering