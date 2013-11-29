DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 8.141 Bln 5.676 Bln 11/27/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 1.976 Bln 1.981 Bln 11/27/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 6.161 Bln 3.394 Bln 11/27/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 5.16 5.08 11/26/13 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1072.43 1072.43 11/27/13 CRB Index 273.79 274.77 11/28/13 Weekly Indicators LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.60 4.64 11/21/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.31 4.35 11/21/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.26 5.23 11/21/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.06 0.06 11/20/13 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.