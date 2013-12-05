BRIEF-Neinor Homes says will proceed with an offering of its ordinary shares
* intends to apply for admission of the shares to listing the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges
Dec 5 DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 10.847 Bln 10.785 Bln 12/05/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Visible 2.498 Bln 2.425 Bln 12/05/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible 8.349 Bln 8.360 Bln 12/05/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 5.14 % 5.11 % 12/04/13 Lipper General Muni Index 1068.94 1071.51 12/04/13 CRB Index .CRB 278.02 276.34 12/04/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.60 % 4.64 % 11/21/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.31 % 4.35 % 11/21/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.26 % 5.23 % 11/21/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.05 % 0.06 % 11/27/13
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped but Asian shares were resilient on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of China's slower 2017 growth target.
* H1 pretax profit 25.1 million stg versus 20.9 million stg year ago