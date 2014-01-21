BRIEF-Aphria issues common shares pursuant to shares for services agreement
* Aphria issues common shares pursuant to shares for services agreement
Jan 21 Reuters will discontinue publishing data to this page after Jan. 31, 2014. Daily Bond Buyer data is available by calling 212-803-8244, select option 1 Weekly Bond Buyer data is available by calling 212-803-8244, select option 2 Lipper Municipal Debt index data is available on Eikon under the code SIFMA Swap Index data is available at:
DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 7.907 Bln N/A 01/21/14 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 3.156 Bln N/A 01/21/14 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 4.752 Bln N/A 01/21/14 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 5.13 N/A 01/17/14 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1089.26 1089.26 01/20/14 CRB Index 278.45 278.41 01/21/14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.55 % N/A 01/16/14 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.25 % N/A 01/16/14 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.33 N/A 01/16/14 SIFMA Swap Index 0.04 % 0.03 % 12/26/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on.
* Aphria issues common shares pursuant to shares for services agreement
BRASILIA, March 15 Brazil's president and senior lawmakers were unwavering in their support for a major pension reform on Wednesday despite nationwide protests against the proposal and the dramatic expansion of a graft probe threatening the ruling coalition.
WASHINGTON, March 15 A budget proposal to be released by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday includes deep cuts for the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency as his administration seeks to raise military spending, the New York Times said on Wednesday.