DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 6.445 Bln 6.764 Bln 01/30/14 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 2.410 Bln 2.648 Bln 01/30/14 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 4.035 Bln 4.116 Bln 01/30/14 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.89 % 4.87 % 01/29/14 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1095.97 1096.94 01/29/14 CRB Index 284.84 284.99 01/30/14 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.50 % 4.55 % 01/23/14 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.19 % 4.25 % 01/23/14 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.28 % 5.33 % 01/23/14 SIFMA Swap Index 0.04 % 0.04 % 01/22/14 ----------------------------------------------------------------------