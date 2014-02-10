SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Feb 10 Puerto Rico Gov.
Alejandro García Padilla said on Monday a tax reform his
administration is analyzing could eliminate the sales and use
tax, which is the repayment source for Puerto Rico's
highest-rated revenue bonds.
Sales-tax backed debt, known as Cofina bonds for the issuing
agency's Spanish acronym, totals an estimated $15.5 billion.
Sales-tax bonds may be part of a new debt offering being
considered by the cash-strapped Caribbean island.
Moody's Investors Service last week lowered the
commonwealth's credit rating to junk status and also cut the
rating on the Cofina debt because of worries about the island's
shrinking economy and population. The Cofina bonds, however,
remain investment grade.
"The study will include the re-evaluation of the... tax to
ponder if it is really the best alternative for everybody,
taking into account the debt that has been borrowed against this
funding source," the governor said during a televised address in
which he reviewed steps his government has taken to improve
public finances and the economy of the U.S. territory.
Puerto Rico has roughly $70 billion in total debt and has in
the last week been downgraded by two major U.S. credit ratings
agencies. A third is considering a similar move.
To shore up its budget, the government has reformed public
pensions and hiked taxes, drawing court opposition and angering
many residents in the struggling island economy.
Some Cofina bonds fell after Garcia Padilla's announcement,
with a 2039 maturity carrying a 6 percent coupon dipping as low
as 68.5 cents on the dollar from 73 cents earlier on Monday. It
later bounced back to 73 cents. A 2037 maturity with a 5.5
percent coupon fell to 71 cents on the dollar from 73.5 cents
before the news, according to Municipal Market Data.
Garcia Padilla said he expects to have the results of the
study on a tax reform by year's end.
The measures the government has taken include reducing by
$170 million the current year's deficit, delivering a balanced
budget next year, renegotiating loans whose payments were
accelerated by last week's downgrade and increasing tax
enforcement efforts.
The legislature has also passed pension reforms, which are
now under court review, and hiked taxes, which has raised the
ire of residents in the struggling economy.
"Whoever doubts that Puerto Rico will get through this
stronger than ever does not know Puerto Ricans. We are standing,
united and ready to fix our finances," Garcia Padilla said.
The governor said that as his administration delivers
balanced budgets, public corporations will be completely
responsible for their finances and will not be able to depend on
the central government for subsidies.
The federal government has repeatedly said it will not come
to the rescue of the fiscally challenged territory.