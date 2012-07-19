July 19 Fitch Ratings Service said on Thursday it affirmed certain municipal ratings directly linked to the United States 'AAA' sovereign debt rating, outlook negative.

Short-term ratings that are directly linked to the creditworthiness of the United States or its related entities are affirmed at F1-plus, Fitch said in a statement.

Included are the following categories of debt:

-Debt obligations whose repayments are guaranteed by the United States;

-Pre-refunded bonds whose repayments are wholly dependent on 'AAA' rated United States government and agency obligations held in escrow;

-Municipal bonds that are wholly secured by 'AAA' rated United States government and agency obligations held in escrow. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)