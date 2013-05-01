BRIEF-Manning & Napier Inc reports preliminary AUM of $32.1 billion for February
* Manning & Napier Inc reports February 28, 2017 assets under management
May 1 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday that its upgrades of U.S. municipal bond issuers had outpaced downgrades by a ratio of 1.57 to 1 in the first quarter of 2013.
State and local governments, many of which cut spending after the recession caused revenue drops, have also begun to see their revenues rebound to pre-recession levels, S&P said.
* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - Has signed a note repurchase agreement with a group of bondholders affiliated with Whitebox Advisors
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly diluted EPS net loss attributable to common stockholders $11.13