May 1 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday that its upgrades of U.S. municipal bond issuers had outpaced downgrades by a ratio of 1.57 to 1 in the first quarter of 2013.

State and local governments, many of which cut spending after the recession caused revenue drops, have also begun to see their revenues rebound to pre-recession levels, S&P said.

The $3.7 trillion muni bond market has struggled with a few high-profile bankruptcies and defaults, causing concern among investors. But the market is highly rated overall, and S&P said public finance credit quality "continues to defy its skeptics."

Overall S&P had 193 upgrades in the first quarter, compared to 123 downgrades - similar to the final quarter of 2012, when the ratio was 1.61 to 1. Downgrades have not dominated the sector for two quarters, S&P said, and when they did the ratio was a roughly flat at 1.06 to 1.

The first quarter's two defaults were among issues already known to have problems: bankrupt Jefferson County, Alabama, and troubled Vadnais Heights, Minn.

Only the transportation sector was in negative territory, with one cut and no upgrades, S&P said. Utilities, on the other hand, fared well, with 1.82 upgrades for every downgrade.

The non-profit healthcare and higher education sectors reversed their positions from the previous quarter to end the first quarter with more upgrades than cuts, S&P said.

Multiple-notch downgrades, however, more than doubled to 20 from eight during the quarter, S&P said.