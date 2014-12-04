Dec 4 Munksjo Oyj :

* EQT says EQT III, through Munksjö Luxembourg Holding S.à r.l. and Munksjö Guernsey Holding Limited, and EQT Expansion Capital I Limited have sold 6,136,644 shares, corresponding to 12.0 pct of shares, in Munksjö Oyj to institutional investors

* Says transaction took place on Dec. 3, 2014 and following sale, EQT owns no shares in Munksjö