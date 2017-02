TOKYO Oct 11 Murata Manufacturing Co said on Tuesday it plans to acquire Finland's sensor maker VTI Technologies for 20 billion yen ($261 million), including debt, as it seeks to expand in the growing market for smaller and low-energy sensors.

Murata said it has agreed to buy all shares in the maker of automotive and medical sensors with cash on hand. ($1 = 76.730 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)