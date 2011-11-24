MELBOURNE Nov 24 South Korea's POSCO
unanimously supports a move by Japan's Mitsubishi
Corp to buy Murchison Metals' stakes in Crosslands
Resources and the related Oakajee port and rail project in
Australia for A$325 million ($315 million), Murchison Managing
Director Greg Martin said on Thursday.
Murchison, selling out due to trouble raising its share of
the funding for the project, estimated to cost A$5.9 billion in
total, needs approval from its shareholders, including POSCO,
for the sale to go through.
The Oakajee project was designed to open a second major iron
ore province in Australia to challenge the dominance of global
giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and James Regan)