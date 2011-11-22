MELBOURNE Nov 23 Murchison Metals
needs more time to complete talks on the sale of its
stakes in a multibillion dollar iron ore project and deepwater
port and rail project in Western Australia, it said on
Wednesday, as it extended a trading halt on its shares.
"The suspension is sought to enable the company to continue
confidentail and incomplete discussions in relation to the
potential sale of all of the company's interest in Crosslands
Resources Ltd, the owner of the Jack Hills iron ore project, and
the Oakajee Port and Rail project," it said.
Analysts have said they expect Murchison's partner in the
projects, Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, to buy out Murchison
and then sell stakes to new partners, looking to cut its
exposure to the projects to less than 400 billion yen ($5.2
billion).
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)