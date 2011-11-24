MELBOURNE Nov 24 Japan's Mitsubishi Corp aims to sell down its stakes in the multibillion dollar iron ore and port and rail projects it will own after buying out its partner Murchison Metals, Murchison's chief said on Thursday.

"They have indicated to us that it's not their intention to hold 100 percent of the projects and that they would look to entertain discussions with other parties," Murchison Managing Director Greg Martin told reporters on a conference call.

"They have said that they're flexible and open to who those parties are and have actually specifically nominated Chinese parties as those that they'd be prepared to engage with." (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)