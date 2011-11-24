MELBOURNE Nov 24 Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
aims to sell down its stakes in the multibillion dollar
iron ore and port and rail projects it will own after buying out
its partner Murchison Metals, Murchison's chief said on
Thursday.
"They have indicated to us that it's not their intention to
hold 100 percent of the projects and that they would look to
entertain discussions with other parties," Murchison Managing
Director Greg Martin told reporters on a conference call.
"They have said that they're flexible and open to who those
parties are and have actually specifically nominated Chinese
parties as those that they'd be prepared to engage with."
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)