(Corrects Mitsubishi's exposure figure to 400 billion yen from
4 trillion yen)
MELBOURNE Nov 22 Mitsubishi Corp
and Chinese investors may save troubled multi-billion-dollar
iron ore and deepwater port-cum-rail projects in Western
Australia, analysts said on Tuesday, after the partner of
Japan's top trading company looked set to exit the projects.
Mitsubishi's partner, Murchison Metals, said this
week it aims to complete discussions by Wednesday on the sale of
its 50 percent stakes in the A$5.9 billion Oakajee port and rail
project and the A$3.7 billion Jack Hills iron ore project.
Murchison has been looking to sell because it has had
difficulty raising its share of the funding for the Oakajee
project and for Jack Hills, both of which have turned out to be
more costly than first thought.
Analysts in Tokyo said they expect Mitsubishi to buy out
Murchison and then sell stakes to new partners, adding that
Mitsubishi would look to cut its exposure to the Oakajee and
Jack Hills projects to less than 400 billion yen ($5.2
billion).
Two Chinese companies, seen as potential backers for the key
rail line and port, are state-owned Sinosteel and Angang Steel
Co (Ansteel) , which have interests in the
midwest iron ore region in Western Australia.
Mitsubishi and Murchison declined to comment. Sinosteel and
Angang couldn't be reached immediately for comments.
CHINESE INVOLVEMENT
Western Australia is eager to see Oakajee built and has been
calling for Chinese involvement to get the project moving.
State premier Colin Barnett met in September with China's
National Development and Reform Commission, the agency in charge
of investment approvals, looking to drum up potential Chinese
participation, Murchison said last month.
"I think what we are seeing now is what I have been waiting
for sometime and that's a rearranging of the ownership
structure of the Oakajee port and rail," Barnett told reporters
on Tuesday. "That is important for the project to go ahead."
He said he is looking for the port and mine development to
be separated.
"What we're interested in doing is getting a good corporate
structure in place, whether it's Japanese, Chinese, Australian
or anyone else that can actually undertake this project and fund
it," Barnett said.
Analysts said it was too difficult to estimate how much
Murchison may fetch for its stakes in the iron ore and
infrastructure projects, because neither project is viable
without the other.
"The lack of customers makes the Oakajee port and rail
project difficult," said Chris Drew, an analyst at RBC Capital
Markets.
SHARES HALTED
Murchison's shares, on a trading halt since Monday, were
last at A$0.275, valuing the company at A$121.7 million. It has
lost nearly 80 percent of its value this year amid doubts about
the future of its two main assets.
The Oakajee port and rail project was designed to open a
second major iron ore province in Australia to challenge the
dominance of global giants Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton .
Sinosteel's Weld Range iron ore project was expected to use
the Oakajee rail and port, but it put the mine development on
hold earlier this year due to the setbacks facing the Oakajee
port and rail line.
Ansteel's interest in the project is tied to its 30 percent
stake in Gindalbie Metals, the third potential user of
Oakajee.
Any sale of the Oakajee and Jack Hills stakes will need
approval from Murchison's shareholders, including South Korean
steelmaker POSCO.
($1 = 1.019 Australian dollars, 76.980 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Yuko Inoue in TOKYO; Reporting by
Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)