LONDON Feb 23 The new Sunday edition of
Rupert Murdoch's British Sun tabloid, to be launched with a huge
advertising campaign and a print run of around 3 million this
week, is expected to be more family-friendly and less salacious
than its predecessor, The News of the World.
Amid the fall-out of a phone-hacking scandal that triggered
the arrest of a string of Sun journalists, industry insiders
believe The Sun on Sunday, whose launch is being personally led
by Murdoch himself, looks likely to be heavier on fashion and
football and lighter on the sex and scandal for which the News
of the World was renowned.
Before it was ignominiously closed down last year The News
of the World, founded in 1843, wallowed in muck-raking
sensationalism designed to amuse and shock in equal measure.
Its fondness for page one headlines packed with puns and
sexual innuendo was legendary.
A couple of its more memorable headlines included "Andrew
and the Sex Slave Beast" and "My Big Fat Gypsy Divorce at Just
19."
In contrast, The Sun typically leads on more mainstream news
stories with irreverent front-page headlines such as "Bin
Bagged" when Osama bin Laden was killed.
David Mulrenan, head of UK press at media buyer
ZenithOptimedia, told Reuters the new Sun on Sunday was likely
to be a much tamer beast than its defunct predecessor.
"It's going to be a lot less salacious than the News of the
World, and probably open up a lot more of the family market," he
said.
He said The Sun on Sunday would go some way to filling the
gap in the Sunday market, and that advertisers who pulled out
last year over the revelation that the News of the World had
hacked the phone of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler were likely
to pile into the Sun on Sunday at its launch.
Murdoch penned a tweet on Thursday reflecting his optimism
about the new title that boasted: "We're completely sold out for
advertising!"
The speed at which the new paper is being rolled out - it
was announced only six days before its scheduled first
appearance on newsstands - came as a shock to rivals,
advertisers and even the staff. It will launch at a price of 50
pence (78 cents), undercutting rivals. The price of the Saturday
edition will also be cut to 50 pence from 60 pence.
"The key thing for them will be the audience because that is
the way they make their money, they're less reliant on
advertising," Alun Lucas at media buyer MEC Manchester told
Reuters. "So they'll be aggressive in recruiting the readers and
then the advertisers will follow."
The launch will pose a host of challenges both within the
company and for rivals and advertisers, compounded by the fact
it is happening at such a frantic pace.
How, for instance, will staff working across the seven-day
title manage to reserve exclusive stories for Sunday in the way
that the News of the World used to do, by holing up sources in
safe houses or hotels for days before publication to keep them
from talking to other journalists?
Should rivals respond with a cover price cut of their own,
at a time when they are already facing long-term structural
decline as fewer people buy newspapers?
And should advertisers commit to the new title when in
reality they know very little about what it will look like?
CLUELESS
Sources within News International and media buyers who have
met the paper's commercial team have suggested that with just
days to go until the launch, staff are under intense pressure
and working frantically to pull the paper together.
Journalists are offering stories but do not know how much
space they will have or if their ideas are even wanted. Few have
any idea of job roles or titles and the commercial team is
struggling to articulate what the new paper will look like.
"The commercial team have been doing a roadshow to
advertisers and at the start of the week they appeared to be
totally clueless," one media buyer said, asking not to be named.
"Clients need to be persuaded that it's a good environment
to advertise in, yet we don't know the cover price, the
pagination, the editorial slant."
One former News of the World reporter said the company did
not seem to have any concrete plans. "They seem to have
announced the launch, made a big fuss and are now frantically
trying to get the first copy out, and they'll figure the rest
out later," the former employee said.
News groups including News International have been examining
ways to cut costs in recent years, with closer cooperation
between the daily and Sunday papers seen as one option.
In the eyes of many News of the World journalists, who have
not been approached about a job on the new title, the new
seven-day plan is simply a way to save money, while boosting
morale as Murdoch challenges his critics with a new launch.
He shut the News of the World down in July when it was
selling an average of 2.7 million copies.
Media consultancy Enders estimates that some 55 percent of
the News of the World's sales have since been picked up by rival
publishers, such as Trinity Mirror's Sunday Mirror or
Richard Desmond's Daily Star Sunday, while the remaining 45
percent have dropped out of the market altogether.
As well as being the market leader, the News of the World
was also impressive in that its readers came from a higher
demographic in terms of age and spending power compared with
other tabloids, making it even more appealing to advertisers.
Industry insiders believe The Sun on Sunday will also be
more family- and female-orientated, with the glossy Fabulous
magazine, which was previously attached to the News of the
World, making a return, and a host of columnists providing
fashion, money and food advice writing in its pages.
Nancy Dell'Olio, the ex-girlfriend of former England soccer
team manager Sven Goran-Eriksson, will have a spot writing about
style, while ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane is writing
an article for the debut edition.
($1 = 0.6383 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton. Edited by Andrew Osborn)