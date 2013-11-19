Nov 19 Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of News Corp and 21st Century Fox, and his wife of 14 years, Wendi Deng Murdoch, are close to settling their divorce, according to a report in the New York Times.

They are scheduled to appear on Wednesday at New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. A clerk for the court confirmed to Reuters a preliminary conference for the Murdochs is scheduled on Wednesday.

William Zabel, an attorney for Deng, and Ira Garr, a lawyer for Murdoch, did not immediately return calls for comment.

Murdoch filed for divorce from Deng in June seeking to end a marriage that had been irretrievably broken. Murdoch and Deng had a prenuptial agreement and the New York Times cited people close to Murdoch who described the settlement negotiations as amicable.