* Internal probe to cover all of Murdoch's London papers
* Lawyers also examining emails and financial records
* Cash payouts will be closely scrutinized
* Murdochs to be questioned under oath in UK High
Court-report
By Mark Hosenball and Georgina Prodhan
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Aug 29 Lawyers for Rupert
Murdoch's News International are conducting a broad inquiry into
reporting practices at all of the company's UK newspapers,
according to sources who have been briefed on the probe.
Attorneys for Linklaters, the large London law firm leading
the probe, will be looking for anything that U.S. government
investigators might be able to construe as evidence the company
violated American law, particularly the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, which prohibits corrupt payments to foreign
officials, a source familiar with the investigation told
Reuters.
In addition to conducting personal interviews with selected
journalists, lawyers will also be looking at email and financial
records, said this source.
Separately, Rupert Murdoch and his son, James, are
to be questioned about the phone hacking scandal under oath in
the UK High Court, the country's Telegraph newspaper reported.
A second source close to the company said that just because
the internal inquiry is examining reporting standards across
Murdoch's UK papers, this does not mean there is evidence
inappropriate activity occurred at News International's
currently operating British properties.
News Corp acknowledges an extensive review is under way,
although the details it released have been sparse.
"As is widely known, a review of journalistic standards is
underway at News International with Linklaters assisting in the
process," a company spokesperson told Reuters.
The spokesperson added the review was "part of a process
that started a number of weeks ago."
That process is under the "ultimate control" of Joel Klein,
a Murdoch executive in New York who formerly worked at the White
House and U.S. Justice Department; Viet Dinh, an outside News
Corp director who also worked at the Justice Department; and the
Management and Standards Committee.
The latter is a unit Murdoch created to handle corporate
response and cleanup related to the uproar over allegations of
phone hacking and questionable payments to police by News
International journalists.
Journalists from the company's surviving British tabloid,
The Sun, have already been interviewed for the internal
investigation.
Interviews with journalists from The Sunday Times, one of
Murdoch's two London "quality" papers, are scheduled to begin in
September.
The inquiry is also expected to review reporting practices
at Murdoch's other upscale British title, the Times of London,
although people familiar with the investigation say the scope of
the review at the daily paper is likely to be less extensive
than at its sister papers.
Two people briefed on Linklater's activities said
information about the extent of the inquiry had been widely
communicated throughout the company over the last month.
One of these sources said only a selection of journalists --
including reporters involved in sensitive reporting projects --
were expected to be interviewed about their reporting methods.
Lawyers are also examining emails and financial records that
might relate to matters under investigation by police, including
phone hacking and questionable payments to police officers or
other government officials.
One of the sources briefed on the inquiry said close
scrutiny would be given to records of cash payouts requested or
authorized by journalists at News International properties.
In early July, Murdoch unexpectedly announced he was
shutting down the 168-year-old, Sunday-only, News of the World,
Britain's biggest-selling newspaper.
James Murdoch, Rupert's son and News International chairman,
said the paper had lost the trust of readers due to allegations
about controversial reporting practices by its staff, some of
which he characterized as "inhuman."
Both Murdochs were summoned before a parliamentary committee
in late July to face questioning about the scandal.
London's police force, Scotland Yard, also established teams
of detectives to investigate allegedly abusive or illegal
journalistic activities, including phone and computer hacking
and questionable payments to police officers.
So far, most if not all of the News International
journalists known to have been arrested and questioned by police
in connection with alleged reporting irregularities were
associated with the News of the World.
But one of the most prominent figures to have faced arrest,
Andy Coulson, who most recently served as British Prime Minister
David Cameron's chief spokesman, edited a gossip column at The
Sun before becoming editor of the News of the World in 2003.
Former News International CEO Rebekah Brooks, who was also
arrested and questioned by police, edited both the Sun and the
News of the World.
Brooks was in charge of the Sunday tabloid at the time of
the infamous incident in which the voice mail of missing
schoolgirl Milly Dowler allegedly was hacked. Brooks was on
vacation when the incident occurred.
Although more than a dozen individuals have been arrested
and questioned by Scotland Yard in recent months regarding
alleged reporting abuses, so far none have faced criminal
charges.
Most of the specific phone hacking and questionable payment
allegations that have become public relate to the News of the
World.
However, actor Jude Law has sued both the News of the World
and The Sun for alleged phone hacking. The company strongly
denied his claim, saying it was a "deeply cynical" ploy to
implicate The Sun in the hacking controversy.
Some of the Sunday Times reporting practices have also faced
public criticism. Britain's former Labor prime minister, Gordon
Brown, accused the paper of using questionable tactics to
acquire some of his banking, tax and legal records. The paper
has defended its reporting.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington and Georgina Prodhan
in London; editing by Peter Lauria and Andre Grenon)