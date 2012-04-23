* Leveson Inquiry starts quizzing media barons, politicians
By Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, April 24 James Murdoch will be quizzed
on Tuesday about his closeness to British political leaders, as
a public inquiry prompted by the phone-hacking scandal at his
father's newspaper empire delves into the relationship between
politicians and the media.
Rupert Murdoch, head of News Corp, may accompany
his son ahead of his own scheduled testimony at London's Royal
Courts of Justice on Wednesday to the Leveson Inquiry, which in
five months has already taken a wide-roving and discomfiting
look at press ethics and journalists' dealings with the police.
James Murdoch, 39, will face questions about meetings with
ministers while they considered letting the Murdochs take full
control of broadcaster BSkyB and also about a Christmas
drinks party he attended with Prime Minister David Cameron, who
may also soon face awkward questions from an inquiry he himself
set up in response to public outrage at tabloid misbehaviour.
The younger Murdoch, who stepped down this month as chairman
of BSkyB, may be asked whether the family political influence
his Australian-born father had built up over four decades may
have contributed to a sense of invulnerability among the tabloid
journalists accused of hacking voicemails to break stories.
Nine months after the Murdochs, father and son, sat together
to defend their record before a parliamentary committee - an
uncomfortable three hours marked by a protester hitting Rupert,
now 81, with a shaving-foam "pie" - investors in News Corp will
again be watching closely how they perform.
Some investors have voiced dissatisfaction with their
running of the businesses and fear scandal could touch the U.S.
core of the Murdochs' operations. The group has moved to defend
its reputation by cooperating with British police.
NEWS OF THE WORLD
The inquiry by Brian Leveson, a senior judge, was prompted
by scandal at the News of the World, a 168-year-old Sunday
tabloid that was Britain's biggest selling newspaper until the
Murdochs shut it down and apologised to victims of crime and
celebrities whose mobile phone voicemails had been hacked by
private detectives working with the paper's journalists.
Leveson and his team of legal inquisitors have already
grilled hacking victims and journalists, and officers from
London's Metropolitan Police, whose own passing of information
to the press and failure to pursue criminal inquiries when
allegations first surfaced years ago has caused public anger.
U.S.-based News Corp, owner of Fox Television and the Wall
Street Journal, was thwarted in its ambition last year to buy
the 61 percent of BSkyB, a major British pay-TV provider, that
it did not already own. Amid the fire storm of scandal at the
News of the World, it withdrew the bid.
Before that happened, however, James Murdoch met Cameron's
media minister, Jeremy Hunt, early last year, at a time when the
company was thrashing out concessions to British politicians who
were concerned about a concentration of power across newspapers
and television if the $12-billion deal went through.
The Leveson Inquiry is expected to ask about that, as well
as a Christmas party James Murdoch has said he attended with the
prime minister late in 2010 at the home of Rebekah Brooks, the
Murdochs' star tabloid editor at the News of the World and later
The Sun. She quit the company last July and has since been
arrested.
James Murdoch has, since the scandal broke, stepped down
from the News International subsidiary which publishes the
British newspapers - including the Times and Sunday Times - and
moved to New York as News Corp deputy chief operating officer.
CAMERON'S FRIENDS
Cameron, who won power two years ago, has been forced to
play down his contacts with the Murdochs and with Brooks, a
neighbour and frequent guest at his home in the countryside.
Many critics believe that the News of the World's ability to
make and break careers, partly through information gleaned from
phone-hacking, discouraged police and politicians from
investigating the allegations more thoroughly years ago.
The inquiry's principal brief was to investigate press
ethics but it is probing relationships between the press, police
and politicians which many see as a complex web of influence.
"I'm genuinely not too sure how far Leveson can push it in
terms of the relationship between media owners and politicians
without its snowballing into an inquiry about politics," said
Charlie Beckett, founding director of the Polis journalism and
society think-tank at the London School of Economics.
"I wonder when it started whether David Cameron really
thought it was going to turn into this wide-ranging inquiry
about how we conduct politics. It's gone far beyond newspapers
doing dodgy things."
Cameron and other top politicians are expected to be called
to give evidence to the inquiry.
James Murdoch also faces questions from other quarters,
including a committee of British parliamentarians about his role
in covering up the scale of phone-hacking at the News of the
World, whose parent company he ran in the immediate aftermath.
Although he is not accused of sanctioning the hacking
itself, which took place while he was running News Corp's pay-TV
businesses, he approved an unusually large payoff to one of the
victims and asked few questions.
The parliamentary committee is expected to report next week
on the findings of a months-long investigation.
