By Mark Hosenball
March 2 Three people who believe they were
targeted by a private investigator working for Rupert Murdoch's
News of the World while they were in the United States are
considering suing his company in U.S. courts, a source close to
the case said.
The lawsuits would be the first litigation filed against
Murdoch's News Corp empire in the United States and
could mark a significant escalation in a scandal that has
already shaken Britain's media and political establishment.
Murdoch's British publishing arm News International has
already handed out millions of dollars in settlements to
celebrities and others who had their voice mails hacked by its
journalists.
The source said London police had showed the three people
documents seized from Glenn Mulcaire, a private investigator who
worked for Murdoch's now-defunct tabloid News of the World.
The documents indicated Mulcaire had collected phone numbers
and other information on the targeted individuals when they knew
they were in the United States, said the source.
The evidence - in the form of detailed notes Mulcaire took
regarding assignments he received from journalists at the
newspaper - does not prove the persons targeted by Mulcaire had
their voicemail hacked, the source said.
In at least one of the cases, said the source, Mulcaire's
documentation also included at least one U.S. telephone number.
In January 2007, Mulcaire and Clive Goodman, the News of the
World's chief reporter on Britain's royal family, pleaded guilty
to charges related to phone hacking. Both were sentenced to
brief terms of imprisonment.
All legal actions to date regarding alleged phone hacking by
Murdoch journalists have been brought in U.K. courts. Recently,
Murdoch's British publishing unit has made strenuous efforts to
settle with claimants before their cases come to trial.
However, Mark Lewis, an English lawyer who has represented
some of the highest-profile phone hacking claimants, is expected
to visit the United States in April to consult with American
lawyers about the possibility of filing phone hacking lawsuits
in the U.S. court system.
In September last year, Lewis told reporters he had talked
to American lawyers about filing possible claims against News
Corp in New York.
Lewis' high profile clients have included the parents of
murdered schoolgirl Millie Dowler. Revelations that the News of
the World had hacked her mobile phone sparked widespread outrage
and pushed the hacking scandal back into the headlines.
Bloomberg News reported last month that U.S. telephone
numbers had been found in notes related to hacking victims which
police had seized from Mulcaire, including numbers for a Los
Angeles agent and New York publicist for Charlotte Church, a
Welsh singer.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Church and her
family had settled a phone hacking claim against the News of the
World for 600,000 British pounds in damages and legal costs.
Earlier this year, British actor Jude Law settled a phone
hacking claim against the News of the World, saying that his
phone had been hacked on numerous occasions between 2003 and
2006, including when he was at New York's JFK Airport.
Last summer, the FBI opened an investigation into possible
phone hacking inside the United States.
The probe came after London's Daily Mirror, a competitor to
Murdoch's Sun tabloid, said a U.S. private investigator had told
it he had turned down a request from the News of the World that
he hack into phone data of victims of the September 11, 2001 al
Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington D.C.
A U.S. law enforcement source said that the FBI inquiry
turned up no evidence of phone hacking in the U.S. by Murdoch
journalists, though the FBI is looking into possible violations
of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, an American law which bans
questionable payments to foreign government officials.
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by Andrew Heavens)