(Adds MFG comment, details, background)
LONDON Aug 11 Murphy Petroleum has
signed an agreement to sell its UK petrol stations to Motor Fuel
Group (MFG), completing its exit from Britain's oil retail
market.
The deal is worth just under 200 million pounds ($335
million), a person familiar with the matter said, and comes
after Murphy agreed to sell its Welsh Milford Haven refinery and
distribution terminals to U.S. entrepreneur Gary Klesch.
"Murphy is pleased to announce the signing of this
agreement, following closely the signing of the agreement last
week for the sale of the Milford Haven refinery," the company
said in a statement.
The deal is expected to close no later than Sept. 30, it
added.
Through the acquisition MFG, which operates around 60 petrol
station forecourts in Britain including some operated under the
BP and Total brands, will gain 228 petrol stations that will
continue to operate under the Murco banner.
MFG is majority-owned by investment fund Patron Capital
Partners.
"The signing of this agreement supports our stated objective
to grow Motor Fuel Group into a significant force in the UK
forecourt sector," said Stephen Green, senior partner at Patron
Capital.
Murphy Oil put its British refining and retail subsidiary
Murco up for sale more than two years ago. The Arkansas-based
company will keep its crude production operations in the British
North Sea.
(1 US dollar = 0.5956 British pound)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso; editing by Keiron
Henderson)