* COO Roger Jenkins to succeed Steve Cosse
* Cosse to step down in second half of 2013
* Cosse to continue on Murphy's board
May 6 Murphy Oil Corp said Chief
Executive Steve Cosse will step down after the completion of a
spinoff of the company's retail gasoline business in the second
half of this year.
Chief Operating Officer Roger Jenkins will lead the company
focused solely on oil and gas exploration and production after
the spinoff, Murphy said.
Cosse - appointed CEO in June last year - led Murphy Oil
through the spinoff, announced in October to improve the stock's
valuation.
Rivals ConocoPhillips, Marathon Oil Corp and
Hess Corp have also tried to increase value by
separating their production and refining businesses.
Cosse will continue to serve on Murphy's board.
Jenkins joined Murphy in 2001 and was named the executive
vice president of exploration and production in 2009.
The oil and gas producer's shares were up nearly 1 percent
at $61.95 on the New York Stock Exchange in early trading on
Monday morning.