Nov 3 Murphy Oil's 130,000 barrels-per-day
Milford Haven refinery in Wales may be closed by the company
after it failed to find a buyer, Britain's Sunday Times
newspaper reported.
The refinery, operated by U.S. oil and gas company Murphy
Oil subsidiary Murco, is the latest British plant to
face closure as the industry battles lower demand and increased
competition from new, modern refineries in the Middle East and
Asia.
The Sunday Times said it was "understood" the company was
looking at closing the plant after a three-year search to find a
buyer was unfruitful. The paper did not name or identify its
source for the news.
Officials at Murphy Oil were not immediately available for a
comment outside of normal business hours.
Last month, Scotland's 210,000 bpd Grangemouth refinery won
a last minute reprieve from owners Ineos, after workers and the
Unite union accepted the company's proposed changes to their pay
and benefits, ending a long-running standoff. Grangemouth is the
only refinery in Scotland, which holds a political referendum on
independence from Britain next year.
Industry insiders are watching closely to see which plant
might close next due to perceived overcapacity and flat to
negative margins after the closure in 2012 of Coryton in the
East of England after its owner Petroplus collapsed.
Milford Haven is one of two oil refineries in Wales.
The Sunday Times said Murco had offered a "dowry" worth
"tens of millions" of pounds to potential buyers, but without
success.