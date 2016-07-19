July 18 Murray Energy Corp, one of
the largest privately held U.S. coal miners, is working with
investment banks to renegotiate terms of its credit agreements
in a bid to stave off bankruptcy, people familiar with the talks
said on Monday.
The talks underscore the industry's challenges as
governments have curbed the use of coal at power plants, and
natural gas and other fuels have become cheaper. Some of the
largest U.S. coal companies, including Peabody Energy Corp
, Alpha Natural Resources Inc and Arch Coal
Inc have already filed for bankruptcy.
Murray Energy, based in St. Clairsville, Ohio, is working
with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank AG
on negotiating relief from creditors, said the
people, who asked not to be named because the deliberations are
confidential.
Murray Energy, which has about $3 billion of debt, is urging
lenders to loosen a rule in their credit agreements concerning
the amount of debt the company owes as a function of its
profits, the people said.
Covenants under some of the agreements became more
restrictive in the third quarter this year, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said in an April research note.
Murray Energy, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank declined to
comment.
The company, which has about 5,300 employees, has filed
lawsuits challenging regulations meant to fight climate change
by limiting greenhouse gases and targeting coal-fired power
plants.
Murray issued $1.3 billion in bonds last year to help
finance its acquisition of a stake in Foresight Energy LP
, a coal miner based in Missouri. Foresight is working
on an out-of-court debt restructuring deal, according to a
regulatory filing in May.
Murray, in an interview last week on local TV station
WTRF-TV Channel 7, said the company was working with its
lenders, and that getting relief from them is one step the
company must take to avert bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Additional
reporting by Kristen Haunss in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)