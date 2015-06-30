(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no changes to text)

* Offer range was A$2.10 to A$3.20

* IPO market hit by volatile trading

* Issue targets raising A$500 mln

By Byron Kaye and Colin Packham

SYDNEY, June 30 Australia's biggest dairy producer Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd priced its shares at the bottom of a target range for a $384 million listing, a source said, as volatile equity markets and a complicated deal structure dampened investor demand.

Murray Goulburn will sell the shares for A$2.10 ($1.61) each, said the source who was involved in the sale but was not authorised to comment publicly, after marketing the stock in a range of between A$2.10 and A$3.20.

The disappointing pricing is another sign that Australia's appetite for new listings has cooled after a record year in 2014, with investors wary of an expected U.S. rate hike and a probable debt default by Greece.

In the past month, Australia and New Zealand have seen five listings worth A$2.4 billion pulled because of uncertainty about investor demand.

"It's market related as much as anything else," said Donald Williams, chief investment officer at Platypus Asset Management, which was waiting to learn how much Murray Goulburn stock it would receive.

"We're well off our highs and valuations have taken a bit of a hit so you'd expect that to be reflected in IPO pricing," Williams added, referring to the Australian share market's 5.5 percent decline for the month of June.

There was no immediate comment from Murray Goulburn.

As well as macro-economic concerns, the deal's complex structure failed to attract many local institutional investors, another source said, declining to be named as the matter remained confidential.

Murray Goulburn sold itself to investors as a way to capitalise on booming Asian demand for dairy even as milk prices have fallen to six-year-lows due to sluggish international demand.

The second source, however, said investors were deterred by the planned allocation of dividends, which analysts say favours farmers over external shareholders in some instances.

Murray Goulburn has said it plans to keep its co-operative structure but would allow external investors to buy non-voting shares via a unit trust that is due to list on the Australian Securities Exchange on July 10. ($1 = 1.3031 Australian dollars) (Editing by Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)