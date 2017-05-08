BRIEF-JD.com 2017 anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 bln in transaction volume for first 18 days
* Says co's 2017 "6.18" anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 billion in transaction volume for the first 18 days of the sale
JOHANNESBURG May 8 South Africa's Murray and Roberts (M&R) will exit the Middle East as part of its 314 million rand ($23 million) disposal of its infrastructure and building business, it said on Monday.
The engineering and construction group announced the sale of the business, exluding the Middle East arm, in 2016 to Firefly Investments, which represents a consortium led by black-owned Southern Palace Group, as part of its drive to focus on the global natural resources sector. ($1 = 13.5125 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)
JAKARTA, June 19 Facebook Inc has received an in-principle approval to set up a domestic unit in Indonesia, said a senior government source from the Southeast Asian nation, home to the social networking giant's fourth-largest user base.