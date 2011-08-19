* Group has been hit by industry wide slump

* Sees return to profit, earnings growth (Adds details, share price)

JOHANNESBURG, AUG 19 - Struggling South African construction firm Murray & Roberts said on Friday it would post a diluted headline full-year loss of between 380 and 420 cents and that it was making provisions for possible penalties from the country's competition commission.

But Murray & Roberts also said in a trading update that it was positioned to return to profitability and growth in earnings despite subdued construction markets in southern Africa and the Middle east.

Like its rivals, the company -- South Africa's second largest construction group by market capitalisation -- has been hurt by an industry-wide slump as big projects tapered off after the 2010 soccer World Cup. New chief executive Henry Laas said in March his top priority was to improve the company's finances.

The group said it was making "provision for Competition Commission penalties for identified possible transgressions by former subsidiary company executives on contracts."

The group's board also decided to account for charges and contract completion costs in the earnings, including 1.15 billion rand ($160 million) for construction in the southern African region and added costs related to its work on the high-speed Guatrain project.

Murray & Roberts expected to revert back to a net debt position because of the funding required to complete the Gautrain project, a fast rail link in the financial hub of Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria.

The company's share price was down around 2.5 percent compared to a 0.90 percent drop in the broad all-share index .

($1 = 7.207 South African Rand) (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Marius Bosch)