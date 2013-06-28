JOHANNESBURG, June 28 South African builder
Murray & Roberts said on Friday it would sell most of
its construction product businesses to private equity investors
for 1.3 billion rand ($130 million) to help it pay down debt.
Murray & Roberts said in a statement it is selling its Much
Asphalt business to a group of investors led by private equity
firm Capitalworks.
It will also sell its Ocon Brick, Technicrete and Rocla
units to a group including Capitalworks and RMB Ventures, a
private equity arm of FirstRand, South Africa's
second-largest bank.
The sales represent the majority of Murray & Roberts
construction products businesses, which include suppliers of
asphalt, concrete products and clay bricks.
Shares of Murray & Roberts, one of South Africa's largest
builders by market value, jumped 3.3 percent to 24.80 rand,
outpacing a 1 percent rise in the broad All-share index
.
($1 = 9.9563 South African rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)