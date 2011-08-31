* Makes loss of 503 cents per share
* Makes provisions for potential penalties
* Shares up 1.3 pct, lag All-Share index
JOHANNESBURG, AUG 31 - South African builder Murray &
Roberts said on Wednesday it had sank into a full-year
loss as the company made provisions for contract completion
costs and possible regulatory penalties for transgressions on
some projects.
South Africa's second largest construction group by market
capitalisation reported a diluted headline full-year loss of 503
cents per share from diluted headline earnings of 340 cents per
share a year ago.
Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and
strips out certain one-off, non-trading and financial items.
The firm said it made an operating loss of 678 million rand
after making provisions for potential penalties by competition
authorities for possible transgressions.
Its board accounted for charges and contract completion
costs in the earnings, including 1.15 billion rand for
construction in the southern African region and added costs
related to its work on the high-speed Gautrain project.
South African construction firms avoided the wrecking ball
that crashed their counterparts elsewhere following the global
economic crisis as they were kept busy in the build up to the
2010 soccer World Cup.
They are now hard pressed to replenish their order books as
funding shortfalls force major clients to delay or suspend
construction projects.
M&R, which also operates in the Middle East and Chile and
works with miners in Australia and Canada, said revenue from
continuing operations rose 10 percent to 30.5 billion.
Shares of M&R, which derives about a third of its revenues
from international markets, were up 1.3 percent compared with a
2 percent rise in the broad All-Share index .
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)