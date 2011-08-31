* Makes loss of 503 cents per share

* Makes provisions for potential penalties

* Shares up 1.3 pct, lag All-Share index (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, AUG 31 - South African builder Murray & Roberts said on Wednesday it had sank into a full-year loss as the company made provisions for contract completion costs and possible regulatory penalties for transgressions on some projects.

South Africa's second largest construction group by market capitalisation reported a diluted headline full-year loss of 503 cents per share from diluted headline earnings of 340 cents per share a year ago.

Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off, non-trading and financial items.

The firm said it made an operating loss of 678 million rand after making provisions for potential penalties by competition authorities for possible transgressions.

Its board accounted for charges and contract completion costs in the earnings, including 1.15 billion rand for construction in the southern African region and added costs related to its work on the high-speed Gautrain project.

South African construction firms avoided the wrecking ball that crashed their counterparts elsewhere following the global economic crisis as they were kept busy in the build up to the 2010 soccer World Cup.

They are now hard pressed to replenish their order books as funding shortfalls force major clients to delay or suspend construction projects.

M&R, which also operates in the Middle East and Chile and works with miners in Australia and Canada, said revenue from continuing operations rose 10 percent to 30.5 billion.

Shares of M&R, which derives about a third of its revenues from international markets, were up 1.3 percent compared with a 2 percent rise in the broad All-Share index . (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)