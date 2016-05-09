May 9 Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co Ltd :

* Says the co plans to fully acquire shares (including class A shares,class B shares and class C shares) in a Germany-based holding company Hay Holding GmbH on June 30

* Says transaction amount is 361 million euro

* Says to hold a 100 percent stake in Hay Holding GmbH from 0 percent after the transaction

