By Toni Clarke
BOSTON, Jan 11 Boston's venerable Isabella
Stewart Gardner Museum unveiled a major new wing on Wednesday
designed to honor the magic of the original building, modeled
on a 15th century Venetian palazzo, while making room for
growth.
The $114-million glass-enclosed addition was designed by
Renzo Piano, whose projects include the Centre Georges Pompidou
in Paris, the New York Times headquarters in midtown Manhattan
and the Modern Wing of the Art Institute of Chicago.
The addition contains a 300-seat concert hall, educational
center and special exhibition space.
The job, Piano conceded, was a difficult one because of the
restrictions imposed in the will of founder Isabella Stewart
Gardner, a prominent art collector who died in 1924.
Gardner left precise instructions on how her intimate
collection of fine and decorative art can be arranged. Almost
90 years later, museum trustees honor her wishes.
Aesthetically, the challenge was to find a way to marry a
modern structure with the original building, the design of
which was micro-managed by Gardner before the museum opened in
1903. The Gardner museum is on the national register of
historic places.
Piano made the new building, a light-filled glass
enclosure, a kind of homage to the old, with its beloved pink
walls, arched windows and galleries organized around a lush,
plant-filled courtyard.
"The palace is the constant reference," Piano told
reporters inside the cube-shaped music hall, in which the
audience faces the musicians, but also each other. "You are
constantly in dialogue with the palace."
Visitors now enter through the addition, which connects
with the old building via a glass corridor. Some observers
might find this diminishes the dramatic impact of the
courtyard, which previously burst into view just a few steps
after entering through a dark, brick lobby.
But the new 70,000 square foot wing has allowed the
museum's large tapestry room, which until recently was used as
a concert and lecture hall, to be returned to its former glory,
said museum director Anne Hawley.
"The greatest argument for expanding the museum was to move
misappropriated programs into purpose-built spaces, so we can
ensure the restoration and conservation of the historic museum
spaces," she said.
Isabella Stewart Gardner was born in New York and moved to
Boston with her husband, John "Jack" Lowell Gardner Jr. After
the couple's only son died of pneumonia, Gardner helped
alleviate her depression by indulging her passion for travel
and art. Her favorite destination was Venice, which inspired
the design of her museum.
The collector was considered something of a Bohemian in
Boston, where her friends included the writer Henry James, and
artist John Singer Sargent. A 1922 Sargent portrait, "Mrs.
Gardner in White," now hangs outside the new special exhibition
space within the new wing.
Overall, the Piano wing is designed to create a continuous
flow in which old and new achieve a balance.
"You never forget the palace, the object of desire," said
Piano."This (addition) is a homage to the fact that this is
where everything started."
The new wing opens to the public on Jan. 19.
