(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to text)
Nov 19 British singer Adele's much-anticipated
new album "25" will not be available for streaming on major
digital services such as Spotify and Apple Music, the New York
Times reported.
The major digital services have been told that "25", which
will release on Friday, will not be available for streaming, the
NYT reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the
matter. (nyti.ms/1Hh0cDH)
Adele's representatives declined to comment on the report.
Apple Inc and Spotify were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Jill
Serjeant in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)