LONDON Oct 21 British singer Adele announced on
Twitter on Wednesday that her new album, her first in four
years, would be called "25".
The singer won six Grammy awards for her 2011 album "21" and
an Academy Award for the theme song for the last James Bond
movie, "Skyfall".
"My last record was a break-up record, and if I had to label
this one, I would call it a make-up record," Adele said in the
statement posted on Twitter, which did not reveal a release
date.
"Making up for lost time. Making up for everything I ever
did and never did," she added.
The singer, who gave birth to her first son, Angelo, in
October 2012, has followed a pattern of naming her albums for
her age at the time she has created them, having called her
debut album "19".
"25 is about getting to know who I've become without
realising," she said in the post. "And I'm sorry it took so
long, but you know, life happened."
Adele records for the independent British label XL. Her
album "21" surpassed the 11 million sales mark in the United
States, according to Nielsen Soundscan, and was only the 12th
album to reach that level since Soundscan began tracking the
market in 1991.
