LONDON Oct 22 The first single from Adele's new
album "25", a title she announced in a tweet earlier this week,
will be released on Friday along with a video, the best-selling
British singer's record label said.
The single is entitled "Hello" and the accompanying video,
filmed in the countryside around Montreal, was directed by
Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan, whose films include "Mommy" and
"Tom at the Farm", XL Recordings said in a statement on
Thursday.
It said the full 11-track album would be out on Nov. 20.
Adele's last album, "21", released in 2011, became a runaway
hit worldwide. It sold more than 11 million copies in the United
States and was the best-selling album of the decade to date in
Britain, according to industry statistics.
Adele won six Grammy awards for "21" and an Academy Award
for her theme song for the last James Bond movie, "Skyfall".
