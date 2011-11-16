LONDON Nov 16 British singer Adele said
she was "on the mend" after undergoing microsurgery in Boston to
treat a benign polyp on her vocal cords.
The problems forced Adele, whose album "21" is the top
seller in the United States and Britain this year, to cancel a
string of appearances at concerts and awards ceremonies in
recent weeks.
"I'm doing really well, on the mend, super happy, relaxed
and very positive with it all," the 23-year-old said in a blog
posting on her website.
"The operation was a success and I'm just chilling out now
until I get the all clear from my doctors ... I best get back to
practicing (sic) my mime show now."
Adele, who leads the field with four nominations at the
American Music Awards to be held in Los Angeles on Nov. 20,
recently dismissed speculation in the media that she had throat
cancer.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)