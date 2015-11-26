LONDON Nov 26 Adele, whose latest album "25" has smashed sales records in its first week of release, announced on Thursday she would begin a 15-week concert tour of Britain, Ireland and continental Europe in February.

The tour will open on Feb 29 at the SSE Arena in Belfast and will end on June 13 at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, a notice sent to subscribers to her website said.

Other concerts will be given elsewhere in Britain and in Ireland, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and France, the notice said.

It said subscribers to her website would be sent instructions on Sunday on how to order tickets and would be allowed to purchase up to four tickets each.

Adele broke the single-week U.S. album sales record in just four days with her new release "25," Nielsen Music said on Tuesday, with sales of 2.43 million units since its release on Friday. (Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Jermey Gaunt)