* Adele leads AMA nominations with four nods
* Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Band Perry all have 3
By Bob Tourtellotte
LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 With her throat on the mend
after recent surgery, "Rolling in the Deep" singer Adele enters
the American Music Awards on Sunday with a leading four
nominations for her work on the smash hit album "21."
The awards telecast is among the most widely watched of the
annual U.S. musical honors, next to the Grammys, and a long
list of top artists will be on hand to claim trophies and
perform, including pop star Katy Perry and rapper Pitbull.
Awards are divided into genres of pop or rock, rap or
hip-hop, country and R&B, and nominees will compete in
categories for favorite artists and best albums.
Adele's leading four nominations include best female artist
in the pop or rock category, top album with "21," adult
contemporary singer and the night's top honor, artist of the
year.
The British singer suffered a setback this month when she
underwent surgery in Boston to treat a benign polyp on her
vocal cords, which was causing recurrent bleeding. The surgery
was a success, but she is currently unable to perform.
Last week, she posted a notice on her website saying, "I'm
just chilling out now until I get the all clear from my
doctors."
Even though Adele is leading the AMA nominations, she faces
stiff competition from the likes of Perry and Lady Gaga for
best female artist and artist of the year. Also competing for
artist of the year are rapper Lil Wayne and country sensation
Taylor Swift.
Adele has enjoyed a huge year of sales with "21," which
includes hit songs such as "Rumour Has it," but her luck at
awards shows has been mixed. At the MTV Video Music Awards, for
instance, Adele's videos won some minor categories such as art
direction, but lost in top categories.
Perry won video of the year and Gaga had best female video.
Similarly, Gaga came up a big winner at MTV's recent Europe
Music Awards.
Elsewhere, several celebrities received three American
Music Award nominations each, including Perry, Gaga, Swift, R&B
artist Rihanna and country sensations The Band Perry, which
also earned a nod for best new artist in the country genre.
Singers Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, country sensation
Jason Aldean, rapper Kanye West, the band LMFAO, Nicki Minaj
and Pitbull all collected two nominations each.
Winners were picked by fans via online voting, and the
telecast will air on the ABC television network from Los
Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. EST/0100 GMT on Monday.
(Reporting and writing by Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by
Sandra Maler)