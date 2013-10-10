NEW YORK Oct 10 Hip-hop artists Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, R&B singer Bruno Mars and pop star Rihanna received nominations on Thursday for artist of the year, the top category at the annual American Music Awards, along with Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake.

Rapper will.i.am and singer Kelly Clarkson announced the names of the nominees in five of the top categories on the ABC television network news show "Good Morning America."

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis also scored nods for the coveted new artist of the year, joining country music pair Florida Georgia Line, pop singer Ariana Grande, alternative rock band Imagine Dragons and Phillip Phillips, the winner of the 11th season of TV singing competition "American Idol."

The duo will also compete in the single of the year category with their song "Thrift Shop" featuring Wanz, against "Blurred Lines" by R&B singer Robin Thicke with Pharrell & T.I. and "Cruise" by Florida Georgia Line featuring Nelly.

Thicke, 36, was also nominated for favorite soul/R&B male artist with Timberlake and singer Miguel, while Rihanna, 25, will vie with country-pop star Swift and Pink for the top pop or rock female artist prize.

Last year's big winner, 19-year-old teen heart-throb Justin Bieber, took home three awards including artist of the year, but was not nominated in any of the top categories this year.

Former Disney star Miley Cyrus, 20, who caused a sensation with her raunchy performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in August and just released her new album "Bangerz," and the American rock group Imagine Dragons will perform during the awards show.

Winners of the 2013 AMAs will be selected by fans through online voting. The awards will be presented on Nov. 24 at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on ABC. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Vicki Allen)