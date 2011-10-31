LONDON Oct 31 Island Records, part of Universal Music, will release a posthumous album of Amy Winehouse's songs on Dec. 5.

"Lioness: Hidden Treasures" will feature 12 tracks including previously unreleased recordings, alternative versions of existing classics and new Winehouse compositions, a statement on her website said on Monday.

The record has been put together by producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, who worked with the British singer before she died in July aged 27.

"It was said by all who worked with Amy that she never sang or played a song the same way twice," the statement read.

"It quickly became apparent to Salaam and Mark that they had a collection of songs that deserved to be heard, a collection of songs that were a fitting testament to Amy the artist and, as importantly, Amy their friend."

Lioness: Hidden Treasures will be Winehouse's third studio album following her 2003 debut "Frank" and multiple Grammy award-winning "Back to Black" released three years later.

The new record includes "Between the Cheats", a new Winehouse composition recorded in 2008 for possible inclusion on a third album, and "A Song For You", described as "heartbreaking and emotional".

It is a new version of the Leon Russell classic also sung by Donny Hathaway, Winehouse's favourite artist.

The recording features Winehouse's voice and her guitar and was made in a single take in London in 2009 as she "battled her demons".

Winehouse, famous for her distinctive voice, "beehive" hairstyle and public battles with addiction, was found dead in her north London home on July 23.

An inquest into her death found she had more than five times the legal driving limit of alcohol in her blood when she died. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)