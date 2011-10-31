LONDON Oct 31 Island Records, part of Universal
Music, will release a posthumous album of Amy Winehouse's songs
on Dec. 5.
"Lioness: Hidden Treasures" will feature 12 tracks including
previously unreleased recordings, alternative versions of
existing classics and new Winehouse compositions, a statement on
her website said on Monday.
The record has been put together by producers Mark Ronson
and Salaam Remi, who worked with the British singer before she
died in July aged 27.
"It was said by all who worked with Amy that she never sang
or played a song the same way twice," the statement read.
"It quickly became apparent to Salaam and Mark that they had
a collection of songs that deserved to be heard, a collection of
songs that were a fitting testament to Amy the artist and, as
importantly, Amy their friend."
Lioness: Hidden Treasures will be Winehouse's third studio
album following her 2003 debut "Frank" and multiple Grammy
award-winning "Back to Black" released three years later.
The new record includes "Between the Cheats", a new
Winehouse composition recorded in 2008 for possible inclusion on
a third album, and "A Song For You", described as "heartbreaking
and emotional".
It is a new version of the Leon Russell classic also sung by
Donny Hathaway, Winehouse's favourite artist.
The recording features Winehouse's voice and her guitar and
was made in a single take in London in 2009 as she "battled her
demons".
Winehouse, famous for her distinctive voice, "beehive"
hairstyle and public battles with addiction, was found dead in
her north London home on July 23.
An inquest into her death found she had more than five times
the legal driving limit of alcohol in her blood when she died.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)